Benjamín Galdames denounces Chilean death threat

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 11.12.2021 00:13:47





After Benjamin Galdames, son of former Cruz Azul player Pablo Galdames, decided to play with the Mexican National Team and was summoned for the friendly match against Chile, the Spanish Union midfielder denounced death threats against him.

Through social networks, soccer player with Chilean roots exhibited a pseudo-fan, who sent him a private Instagram message and insulted him, in addition to wish him death after the game played on the field of Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.

“I invent conchetumare, just like all your Culiao brothers. I hope they all kill togetherThat would be a triumph for Chile, rather than winning a World Cup. Bastardo conchetumare “, were the messages that the user @NOThompsista wrote to Galdames.

In Chile they regret Galdames’ decision

Benjamín Galdames was one of the surprises on the list of the Mexican National Team to face Chile, since although he was born in Aztec lands when his father played in La Maquina, most of his life has been done in Chile.

Even, the offensive midfielder was in the call for La Roja to play against El Tri in Austin, but in the end He preferred to go to the call of Tata Martino, made that lamented Martín Lasarte, coach of the Chilean team.

“The boy’s decision is to compete for Mexico, I don’t see any margin. We are not in the times of nothing strange, I see it as a mature and thoughtful decision and We feel sorry for him because he is a footballer with a great future. The idea was to accompany us but it is respected. In fact his family plays with us, his brother Pablo is a regular with us and well, in the end with some Galdames we are going to stay, but it is a personal decision, “he said.