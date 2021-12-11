Bayern, Madrid, Barcelona and City can sign Haaland

Erling haaland

is the feeling in Europe. The Norwegian striker shines with Borussia Dortmund and for that reason, it has become one of the objectives of several teams. It has been revealed which are the four clubs that could sign him.

Apparently, after the failure of the Borussia Dortmund, the Norwegian has made the decision to leave the German box. You will be looking for a club where you can compete for titles not only in your league, but also in Europe.

It may interest you: The teams classified to the Eighth Final of the Champions League



Dortmund “Haaland” to victory

The clubs that go by Haaland

The representative of Erling haaland, Mino Raiola, was the one who revealed which are the four teams that can sign the Norwegian striker, mainly because of the sporting merits that each one has.

“Haaland can and will take the next step. Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City are the great clubs you can go to. When we moved to Dortmund we all knew this step would come”, Declared for Sport 1.

REUTERS

In the same line, Raiola revealed that it could be this summer. The forward is looking for new challenges and for that reason, he is looking to accelerate his departure, after having already uncovered himself as one of the great scorers.

“There is a great chance that Erling will be leaving this summer. It is someone who wants to develop and of course, it is also about the alternative. It only changes when it has a better alternative”, He assured.

Erling Haaland’s numbers

The passage of Erling haaland at Borussia Dortmund It has been overwhelming. In 72 games, he has been able to score 74 goals and has distributed 19 assists. The titles have not accompanied him but on a personal level, he became a goal man.

On your previous teams, Haaland he also scored wholesale goals. At Mold from Norway scored 20 touchdowns in 50 games, while in the Salzburg it continues with 29 goals in 27 games played.

It might interest you: Ancelotti sends a wink to Mbappé and Haaland

