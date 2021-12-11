Banjo-Kazooie will join the N64 game catalog in January with the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack

Nintendo already warned that over time it would add more video games to the Nintendo 64 title list that can be played if you have subscribed to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack. Without going any further, those that were already available were joined by Paper Mario today.

Well, Nintendo has wanted to open its mouth and has revealed that the next one that will follow the same steps will be Banjo-Kazooie. Will be in january when we can relive old times with this wonderful action and platform adventure that Rare developed and allowed us to meet one of the most iconic character pairs in video games.

The exact day on which it will be published remains to be known, but at least we already know that we will start the year with one of the best jewels which were published at the time on Nintendo 64. Even not long ago we remembered it again thanks to its composer Grant Kirkhope for the new versions he made of its brilliant soundtrack.

Little by little Nintendo is fulfilling its promise to add more games to the Expansion Pack catalog. At the moment He already has two of the seven that he indicated, so sooner or later Pokémon Snap, The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards, Mario Golf and F-Zero X will also arrive.