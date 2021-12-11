Banjo-Kazooie Comes to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack in January 2022 – Nintenderos

We bring more news for users of Nintendo Switch Online. This is news shared for this paid online service recently.

In this case, we have been able to know that in January 2022 we will receive Banjo-Kazooie as part of the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack. For now there is no specific date or more details.

な お 、 次 回 は 2022 年 1 月 に 『バ ン ジ ョ ー と カ ズ ー イ の 大 冒 険』 を 追加 予 定 で す。 pic.twitter.com/VJeBbECCnC – 任天堂 株式会社 (@Nintendo) December 10, 2021

We remind you of the contents and prices of the Expansion Pack confirmed for now:

Contents:

1. Nintendo 64 Launch Games:

Super Mario 64, Mario Kart 64, Star Fox 64, Yoshi’s Story, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, WinBack: Covert Operations, Mario Tennis, Dr. Mario 64, Sin & Punishment

2. Launch Sega Genesis / Mega Drive games:

Castlevania: Bloodlines, Contra: Hard Corps, Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine (Puyo Puyo – Japan), Ecco the Dolphin, Golden Ax, Gunstar Heroes, MUSHA, Phantasy Star IV, Ristar, Shining Force, Shinobi III, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 , Streets of Rage 2, Strider

3. Animal Crossing: New Horizons DLC – Happy Home Paradise

Prices:

12 months individual – $ 49.99 / € 39.99 / £ 34.99

12 months family – $ 79.99USD / € 69.99 / £ 59.99

What do you think? We read you in the comments. You also have our full coverage of Nintendo Switch Online here.