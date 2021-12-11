Atlas vs León: For marathon and game, there will be road closures Saturday and Sunday
Due to the sporting events that will be in the city this weekend, there will be road closures on Chapultepec avenues, Vallarta and Fidel Velázquez, reported the Highway Police Station of the State Security Secretariat (SSE).
On Saturday, for the Guadalajara 2021 Marathon, the closing will be at 10:00 a.m. at Av Vallarta de la Glorieta Minerva, at Calle Aurelio Aceves, so that the marathon organizers can place the starting and finishing arches.
As an alternate route, from west to east, the Vallarta-Aurelio Aceves-López Mateos avenue is recommended, leaving towards Agustín Yáñez or López Cotilla, and in the east-west direction the Vallarta-Fernando de Celada route, to return to Vallarta avenue.
Starting at 1:00 am on Sunday, the laying of fences will begin on the marathon route and transition areas for relays. For this, the total closure of Vallarta Avenue to Juan Palomar and Arias will be made.
Also, from that time on, the side of López Mateos avenue, up to Las Fuentes, heading North-South, as well as one lane of Mariano Otero avenue, from Las Agustín Yáñez avenues to Niños Héroes, from south to north, will be closed. .
The total closure of the marathon route will take place at 5:30 am on Sunday.
The alternative routes that are recommended to be used during the marathon are:
- Av. Patria
- Santa Teresa de Jesus Street
- Av. Niño Obrero
- Peripheral
- Av. March 18
- Francisco Javier Gamboa Street
- Luis Pérez Verdia Avenue
- Av. Los Arcos
- Av. Mexico
- Av. Manuel Acuña
Around the Jalisco Stadium, The Road Police Station will deploy officers on foot at strategic points to speed up mobility, supported by personnel on motorcycles and in self-patrols that will carry out tours of the main roads.
In addition, it will perform the following closings:
- On Fidel Velázquez avenue, between Calzada Independencia and Sierra Leone
- Mount Carmelo, from Calzada Independencia to Sierra Leone
The Jalisco Stadium parking lot will not be open to the public, according to information provided by the club’s board.
Road officials will also support road safety around the Glorieta de Los Niños Héroes, where screens will be placed for the transmission of the game and therefore the area will remain closed from 9:00 p.m.
The closure will cover Chapultepec avenue, in both directions, from Niños Héroes avenue to Mexicaltzingo street.
