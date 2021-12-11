Atlas: Ricardo Villanueva offers titles if the Rojinegros are champions

The Rector of the University of Guadalajara, Ricardo Villanueva sent positive news through his social networks for all those Rojinegros who yearn to see their champion team next Sunday, December 12, when they host León at the Jalisco Stadium in the Vuelta match. of the Final of the Apertura 2021.

Although he made it clear that he is a follower of the Chivas and the Black Lions, he recognized that it is time to be in solidarity with the city and with all the student athletes of the University of Guadalajara and therefore, In the event that Atlas remains champion of the Apertura 2021, he offered to award titles to the fans of the rojinegro team, as long as they request it before Sunday.

“I am Chiva and León Negro, but the public is asking for it and I want to be in solidarity with the city, with my student athletes and with the fans in general! If @AtlasFC gives them a title, me too! Whoever asks for it before Sunday You will be able to receive it! Who said I? “, wrote the Rector.

Contrary to what many might imagine, the titles will not be official and are only about champion titles. However, users on social networks have appreciated the gesture and some have even signed up to receive the present.

TWITTER / @ rvillanueval



JL