At what age do doctors retire in Portugal?

The President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

The early retirement for health that the unions claim from the Spanish Government is already implemented in other parts of Europe. The closest example is that of Portugal, where, on paper, a doctor can advance his retirement to 60 years. However, the requirements that must be met to do so make this path extremely difficult.

“Is a complex system”, Assume from the Independent Union two Doctors to Medical Writing, which has contacted central offices and organizations in the sector in several European countries to find out their situation regarding early retirement.

In this regard, the same sources explain that although in Portugal workers have to wait for the 66 and six months To retire, physicians can either extend their career to age 70 or shorten it to age 60.

Conditions for early retirement in Portugal

The central explains that, in the same way that Portuguese health workers have their pension raised if they postpone their retirement, they must also assume the economic consequences that entails retiring before the age of 66. In fact, they highlight, “early retirement was already possible at age 55, but the penalty was higher than 30 percent.

However, “currently it is only possible to anticipate it at age 60 if 30 years of service have been completed “.

“This back off most doctors, because it is only possible for those who have studied and worked adding discounts ”, indicate the same sources. In fact, even in the latter case the calculation “is always made in relation to the age of 66 years and 6 months without the application of the sustainability factor (18.5 percent) but with a value of 0.5 percent per every missing month “.