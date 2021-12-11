Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla’s Next Big Expansion Leaked

The most negative thing about the launch of Xbox Series and PS5 was the absence of a sufficient catalog to justify the outlay. This is not to say that there weren’t any games that were worth it, and in fact Ubisoft was the main animator for this release with games like Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla.

This latest installment of the saga has been very well received by fans, thanks above all to a huge world with hundreds of things to do, to which we must also add the two expansions it has received. We have already told you that new content is coming in the coming months, but thanks to a leak we have been able to learn much more information about this new expansion.

New Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Expansion Coming in March

This leak comes as it usually happens in these Resetera cases, and includes even images. This new expansion will be called “Dawn of Ragnarok”, and it seems that it will take us to live a little more of the history of Odin. The planned launch for this new content is set for October 10, 2022, and we leave you with its official description: