Aquaman 2: Amber Heard announces her return as Mera with a new image

Amber Heard is back with new content to enrage her social media haters. Although the 34-year-old actress earned the fury of social media thanks to her confrontation with Johnny Depp in the Royal Courts of London, she was able to retain her role in the DC Extended Universe and will soon see her return. Through social networks, Amber shares a photograph in which she reveals that she is preparing for her return as Mera in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom; it seems that the recordings of the film will not take long to begin. Are you ready for the next underwater superhero adventure?

Amber heard as Mera was an absolute success in Aquaman – 73%. Fans adored the water princess and were impressed not only by her beauty, but also by the incredible powerhouses that she displayed. December 2018 was a good month for the actress, who at that time was enjoying the honeys of fame and glory, winning the hearts of the public and a certain place in the DCEU. But things fell apart when Johnny Depp sued her for defamation, demanding $ 50 million. The situation did not improve in 2019, when some audios were leaked in which she is heard speaking grimly with Depp, material that declared her to be unwelcome in social networks.

But although the Internet is against him, he was able to win alongside The Sun in London, subjecting Johnny depp and dismissing his defamation charges against the newspaper. Amber heard she was not fired from Aquaman 2 (Unlike Johnny Y Fantastic Beasts 3), as Warner Bros. made the decision to retain its role despite the circumstances. Now the actress shares an old photograph of the filming of Aquaman, as a reminder to his fans that he is already preparing for the sequel. You can see the publication here:

Before Aquaman pulled out the last pages of this book. #GettingUnKindleParaAquaman2.

What is interesting about the publication is not only the fact that Amber heard is preparing for the filming of Aquaman 2, which could start in the summer, also the fact that the actress tagged Jason Momoa in her post and he responded with several laughing emojis. The most demanding of social networks could take this detail quite badly, and it could take a toll on Momoa in the future, because not everyone would agree that she laughs and supports the photo of an actress who for many is a “domestic abuser”. We will see how things develop with the reception of Aquaman 2 On cinemas.

At this point it is worth wondering how important Mera’s role will be in Aquaman 2. It has been said that Warner Bros. intends to reduce its impact, but we will only be able to see that until the big premiere in late 2022. Aquaman It is one of the most successful films in the DCEU and of course the studio does not want to lose the character, it still has too much potential within this cinematic universe and many millions to collect. How long does the submarine superheroes last?

Aquaman 2 is slated for December 16, 2022. The most recent Warner Bros. film in collaboration with DC was Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, a title that swept the HBO Max platform and brought enormous satisfaction to both the director and the studio. Although the DCEU has had its footsteps, fans are not giving up hope that things will improve with the release of new movies.

