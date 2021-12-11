Anna Faris discusses the reasons for her divorce from Chris Pratt

Millennium Digital

Anna Faris, known for giving life to the character of Cindy Campbell in the saga of Scary movie, broke the silence and spoke for the first time about the end of his two past marriages. The American actress revealed the reasons why her relationship with actor Chris Pratt, with whom he procreated a son, it didn’t work.

The also producer was married to Chris pratt, star of Guardians of the Galaxy, from 2009 to 2018. Three years after her divorce, Anna Faris pointed out that her love affair with the actor came to an end because they couldn’t deal with the “competitiveness”.

The 44-year-old actress indicated that the problem of competitiveness was also present during her marriage to Ben indra, whom he married in 2004, four years later the couple announced their breakup.

“I have been married twice, my two marriages were with actors and I think we did not do a great job to eliminate competitiveness, or at least I did not, being a proud person, and not wanting to reveal vulnerability,” revealed Anna Faris during a chat with Gwyneth paltrow for your podcast Unqualified.

He noted that he now realizes that he did not handle the comparisons between his artistic career and those of his former partners well. “Any hint of competitiveness and comparison, I didn’t handle it very well, I don’t think (I did) I hope I’ve grown from that.”

Currently, the Hollywood star is preparing her wedding with Michael barrett, cinematographer he met on his film Man to water!, who starred alongside Eugenio Derbez.

Gwyneth Paltrow talks about her divorce from Chris martin

For her part, the actress from Passionate Shakespeare reflected on his split from band leader Chris Martin Coldplay. Recall that the couple, who had two children together, divorced in 2016 after 13 years of marriage.

“In a divorce, I have learned so much about something I least wanted in the world … I never would have wanted not to be married to the father of my children, in theory, but I have learned more about myself through that process than I could have imagined, “he said.

