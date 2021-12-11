Ángel Mena reveals the mistreatment he suffered in Cruz Azul, now in León he is a figure

Ángel Mena left Cruz Azul because they did not value him, now in León he is a figure

December 10, 2021 · 20:13 hs

The Ecuadorian forward, Angel Mena, was the figure of the first leg between Leon and Atlas where the emerald team has the advantage thanks to the two goals from Mena. The player remembered his passage through Blue Cross where it did not go well.

Upon his arrival in Mexican football, he defended the cement shirt, however, the coaches did not find the best side of the Ecuadorian, Angel Mena he recognized that he was missed in the Machine; quite the contrary, in León where he feels sheltered.

“They opened the doors for me, when I had to leave Blue Cross From the beginning they gave me the confidence that I could show good football. I arrived with the illusion of repeating the things that I had been doing in my country “, he commented Angel Mena in an interview for FOX Sports.

Ángel Mena revealed why he left Cruz Azul

According to the striker from León, in Blue Cross they never gave him the confidence he hoped for. On Lion the situation is different since the coaches understood him and now he is an important contribution. “Make you feel better and in León it is very particular ”, he pointed out.