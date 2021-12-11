Andrew Garfield confirmed if, instead of being Spider-Man, he will become the new Joker

For months there have been a lot of rumors surrounding Andrew Garfield. The actor, known worldwide for his role in The Amazing Spider-Man 1 and 2, he is one of the great artists of Hollywood and now everything indicates that he could return to the MCU. According to different speculations and theories, Spider-Man No Way Home (premieres on December 16), it would be the film in which he will appear again working alongside Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire.

However, beyond all that is said about Andrew Garfield and his time at Marvel, the reality is that he has other projects in mind. Less than a month ago, it premiered, through Netflix, Tick, Tick .. boom, one of the most ambitious films of his career. In it, the interpreter gives life to Jonathan Larson, the main character and who tells the real story of his life.

But despite her great performance in this musical, fans want to see her again. Andrew Garfield in the world of superheroes. In addition to your desire to participate in No way home, they also nominated him as one of the best candidates to be the next Joker in DC. And, from there, new doors were opened for the artist as many wish for this to be fulfilled and to see him being the successor of Joaquín Phoenix.

Anyway, and for more than the artist @g_reenzo showed on Instagram how good Garfield is personified as Joker, he did not hesitate to clarify this situation. “I wouldn’t get close. It’s very sweet of him to think it’s possible, but I don’t think I’ll ever be able to because of what Heath Ledger did, what Jack Nicholson did, and of course Joaquin Phoenix did his own genius.”, He declared during an interview with GQ.

That is, it was already clear, no matter how much he receives a call from DC, Andrew would not agree to become the new Joker. However, the actor will return to action since, at present, he is filming the miniseries Under the Banner of Heaven, where he plays a devoted detective who tests his faith when investigating a brutal murder.

