An artificial window is manufactured that is controlled from a map

To kill the time during this pandemic that is now in its third year and to kill the desire to travel, Alex Shakespeare has devised a brilliant invention. This is a fake window that simulates different parts of the world, and the best part is how you change your view.

As LCD and OLED screens improve their color reproduction and resolution, it is increasingly difficult for the human eye to discern whether it is looking at a real window or a screen. As early as 2014, the Royal Caribbean cruise company installed 4K 80-inch screens in the windowless staterooms of the Quantum of the Seas so that passengers in those rooms could enjoy the views on the outside of the ship via a feed recorded in real time c on cameras.

Shakespeare is by no means the first to invent the trick of the window that is actually a screen, but he has devised a simply delightful way to change the views of that window. Instead of using a remote control, this creator has put a world map on the wall that shows a handful of prominent cities. When moving a small plane with an magnet n between those cities, the cist changes to show a live video of each of them. In all, Shakespeare has included five cities.

The invention does not end there. Small speakers emit ambient noise from each location. Besides, and n the ceiling There is a thermal camera that tracks the movements of the person in front of it so that when the person moves, the image on the screen moves to the opposite side, creating a parallax effect that very convincingly mimics what that we would see through a real window. And if the weather is bad, you just have to move to another part of the world where it is sunny.

In the Web page from Alex Shakespeare there are more details on how this invention works. All programming is open source and available at Github. [Alex Shakespeare]