‘Ammonite’, the icy period romance between Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan

It is unfair to criticize a movie by comparing it to another, but there are times when that comparison seems inevitable. By coinciding in time, in the subject, in its treatment … too many coincidences so that in the mind of a spectator they do not come together Ammonite -which opens this Monday in Movistar +– Y Portrait of a woman on fire. That of Céline Sciamma It was one of the works with the best critics of last year after passing through the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, where it was one of the works that received the most consensus.

A film that recounted the relationship of two women at the end of the 18th century. Both, separated in a large house, where one of them had the mission of painting another. A work built from the looks, the silences. Where eroticism came off a nape, a doll. Sciamma managed to make everything light up with a slow pace. I remember someone from the world of cinema commented that at the Cannes screening he wanted to shout: “Kiss you now.” The director achieved something complicated and that normally the cinema does not do. Remove a love story from its packaging, from imposted dialogues and syrupy moments, and get everyone to be moved and touched.

That’s why this is Ammonite reaches slipstream. The film of Francis Lee -which was selected for the Cannes festival canceled by the pandemic- comes after a work so round that it is impossible not to remember it all the time. Here too there are two women, it is the 19th century, and instead of a painter we have a woman who is looking for fossils in the south of England. Lee also opts for silences and looks to build this love relationship between two women at a time where it was frowned upon, but what worked and was fire in Sciamma’s work, here is icy.

You don’t enter the relationship. He cannot see the evolution of that love. Yes, there is a taste for detail, for the subtle and the absence of underlining is appreciated. But what grows between them is not seen by the viewer. It is impossible to connect because the relationship does not grow little by little. It seems almost unbelievable that the sick woman he gives life to Saoirse Ronan suddenly feel an irrepressible passion towards a Kate winslet contained and always in place that gives life to a real character, the pelontologist Mary Anning. It’s when their relationship explodes that Ammonite it grows. When the caresses materialize, when the staring game is finally about to explode when Lee manages to get the viewer inside. Its last third is exciting, with two raw and atypical sex scenes.

It is difficult not to compare both films because in both there are elements that are repeated. The beaches, the wind, the sound of nature, and time as the enemy. The two relationships have a marked ending. On Portrait of a woman on fire it was the end of the painting. Here, are the weeks when Ronan’s husband disappears and leaves his wife in Winslet’s care. An element that conditions both relationships to an inevitable destiny.

There is another clear link between the two works, and it is their reference to the place of women in history. In Sciamma’s work it was in the art world, and in Ammonite in science. Francis Lee builds his two best moments around this idea, and it’s a shame he misses this potential. They are also the moments that open and close the film. The first in which we see a fossil arrive at the British Museum dragged by men in suits who push the only best on the scene, the cleaner. There they substitute the name of their discoverer, the character Kate Winslet, for that of a man.

In the scene that closes we see Winslet go to the museum to see his work. A walk through a corridor full of paintings of men. None from a woman. His face passes in front of all of them until it stops and thanks to a precious plane, he replaces it physically and metaphorically. A beautiful and exciting moment that shows the potential that was in this story. Lee is left half, he does not achieve what Sciamma achieved, and that ends up weighing against him.

