America has an interest in Israel Reyes, from Puebla, as reinforcement

The Águilas board of directors has already asked for the center-back and talks for the negotiation have begun.

It is real! America asks Puebla about Israel Reyes

By: Zaritzi Sosa DEC. 10. 2021

The Eagles of America seek to strengthen their defense, one of the areas where they have suffered the most from casualties and injuries throughout the Scream Mexico BBVA A21 and they already have another Mexican in their sights for the start of the new Liga BBVA MX tournament.

The Coapa directive aimed at Puebla, where he militates Israel Reyes and they want to take over the services of the 21-year-old defender, who has been fundamental in Nicolás Larcamón’s scheme.

America is looking for a center-back and the interest in Israel Reyes is real and important, reported Gibran Araige, from TUDN.

So far there have been talks between directives without any formal negotiation having begun, since Puebla’s economic claims to let the defense go are great.

Israel Reyes is a youth squad for Atlas, a team with which he debuted in the First Division in 2019, then in Guard1anes 2020 he arrived in La Franja. This Grita México BBVA A21 played 1,499 minutes in 18 games.