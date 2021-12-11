Amazon Prime ranking in the United States: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Friday, December 10

Nothing is more boring than that endless search for movies on your platform. streaming favorite.

That is clear to him Amazon prime, as it has a list of the latest trends in your film productions.

one. Mistletoe Mixup

A workaholic with no time for romance or vacations, she ends up meeting two potential suitors on the same day, but unbeknownst to her, they turn out to be siblings.

3. Joe bell

The true story of a small-town working-class father who embarks on a solo walk across the United States to make a crusade against bullying after his son is tormented in high school for being gay.

Four. The meeting

Riz Ahmed plays Malik Khan, an ex-marine who, after several trips to war zones, returns home to learn a sinister secret: an alien species of insects is taking over the bodies of normal-looking people.

5. The Christmas Edition

It’s Christmas and Jackie, an up-and-coming journalist, discovers her life is at a crossroads until she finds an unexpected opportunity: running a small-town Alaskan newspaper. Jackie decides to give it a try and moves to the perfect little town. Through a series of holiday articles, she can quickly return the newspaper to profitability and soon falls in love … with both her new home and the handsome son of the former newspaper owner. However, when her old boss announces plans to take over the newspaper, Jackie will need a Christmas miracle to save him.

6. Christmas and other holidays to avoid

Boyd Mitchler and his family have to spend Christmas with their distant relatives misfits. Realizing that he left all the gifts for his son at home, he goes out with his father to look for them in an attempt to make a perfect 8-hour trip before sunrise.

7. Tomorrow’s war

One day the world comes to a standstill when a group of time travelers is transported from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Humanity is losing the world war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is that the soldiers and citizens of the present are transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt) who, determined to save the world for his daughter, joins a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and her father (JK Simmons) in a desperate search. for rewriting the fate of the planet.

8. Proposition

Margaret (Sandra Bullock) is a powerful and strict New York City editor who, due to a visa problem, suddenly faces deportation to her native Canada. To avoid this and keep her visa in the United States, the astute executive declares that she is engaged to her young assistant Andrew (Ryan Reynolds), whom she has tortured for years. Andrew agrees to participate in the charade, but with some conditions. The “couple” then went to Alaska to meet his peculiar family and the city executive, used to having everything under control, finds herself immersed in surreal situations that escape any known logic. With wedding plans on the way and an immigration agent in their wake, Margaret and Andrew vow to stick with the planned plan despite the consequences.

9. Living is beautiful!

It is the Christmas vigil in Bedford falls, NY and George Bailey is planning to commit suicide. But an angel is sent to stop him in his attempt. He will teach George the wonderful things of his youth, how he saved his brother’s life and that of others who, thanks to having met George, are happy. Thus, our friend will discover that … Life is truly a wonderful treasure that we must enjoy!

10. There you will find me

Finley, a talented and aspiring violinist, meets Beckett, a famous young movie star, on her way to her university semester program abroad in a small coastal town in Ireland. An unexpected romance arises when heartthrob Beckett leads the tense Finley on an adventurous awakening and she encourages him to take charge of his future, until the pressures of his stardom get in the way.

