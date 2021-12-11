ALL Spartan Cores and how to get them

Halo Infinite presents us with the option to get over 100 collectibles. These are objects that, as in other games, we can collect to get various rewards. One of them are Spartan cores, That allow us unlock upgrades for the Master Chief.

These are all Spartan Cores and where to find them. We also indicate in which part of the story we recommend collecting them:

Spartan Core # 01

This Spartan Core is obtained during Tremonius Outpost. It is on your way as soon as you start the mission, it is impossible not to see the chest.

Spartan Core # 02

This Spartan Core is obtained in the Tremonius Outpost, and can be collected during the mission of the same name. You have to go to this point of the west side of base.

When you arrive, you will see a tent with weaponry, the ball is at your side.

Spartan Core # 03

This Spartan Core is obtained in the Tremonius Outpost, and can be collected during the mission of the same name. This core is located in the south end of base.

To get there, you will have to surround the metal buildingYou can go up the cliff on the right or, better, the path on the left. The ball is in the background, next to a small mechanical structure.

Spartan Core # 04

We will collect this Spartan Core during Recovery / The Tower. It is located in the southeastern part of the region, in an enemy settlement.

Spartan Core # 05

We will collect this Spartan Core during Recovery / The Tower. It is located in the extreme south of the region, in a gorge.

Spartan Core # 06

We will collect this Spartan Core during Recovery / The Tower. It is located at south of the BOA Foxtrot. Be among the wreckage of a crashed ship, watch out for enemies.

Spartan Core # 07

We will collect this Spartan Core during Recovery / The Tower. It is located at east-northeast of BOA Foxtrot. You will hit the ball in an area where something has happened, although you should not find enemies.

Spartan Core # 08

We will collect this Spartan Core during Recovery / The Tower. It is located in the northeast of the region that we are going to explore, at east-northeast of the La Torre marker.

Spartan Core # 09

We will collect this Spartan Core during Recovery / The Tower. You are in the area of ​​the Rescue Fortress.