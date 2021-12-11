Alison González del Atlas receives the Ballon d’Or in Jalisco

Alison Gonzalez receives Ballon d’Or for Best Minor. Photo: Instagram.

Alison Gonzalez, front of the Club Atlas Women She received the Golden Ball award for Best Retail category in the 2020-2021 season Friday from Estadio Jalisco.

The footballer of the Red & Black was recognized by Mikel Arriola, president of the Liga MX, and Mariana González, Director General of the League MX Women.

Official social networks Liga Women shared the exact moment when the player received recognition.

This incident occurred at the start of the first leg of the semifinals of the Apertura in 2021 Liga MX Women between Atlas and scratches.

On the premises were her companions and players of the opposing team, who applauded the award.

Alison gonzalez It was chosen by a vote of the captains and coaches of the 18 clubs in the Liga MX Women.

It was the player who scored 60% of Atlas annotations in the Guardian 2021 tournament and was nominated by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) Best Player of the World 2021.

Who is Alison Gonzalez?

Alison Gonzalez Esquivel plays like lead in Club Atlas and also part of the Women Mexico national under-20 football team.

He was born in Tepic, Nayarit, and currently has 19, he started playing soccer since age four influenced by his grandparents.

He made his debut with Tigers in Week 1 of the 2018 Clausura tournament before the Necaxa Women and only a year later he signed for Atlas.

In 2021 he received his first call to the national team of Mexico and later made his debut with the senior team in a friendly against Costa Rica.