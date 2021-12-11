Albert Benaiges, former director of the Herd, accused by Spanish media of child abuse

Albert benaiges, former coordinator of Grassroots Soccer in Barcelona is pointed out by a journalistic investigation of sexual abuse of minors by at least 60 testimonies.

The Spaniard, who was also director of sports development for Chivas For some months in 2014, he was accused by the Catalan media Diari ARA of abuse and harassment of boys and girls during his 38 years as a physical education teacher at the Escola Barcelona.

Benaiges had returned to the Barca with the choice of Joan Laporta as president Blaugrana, but after the publication of the news he mysteriously left the institution on December 2 without offering any explanation.

The published testimonies indicate that the former trainer carried out alleged touching and other improper conduct with minors under 13 years of age, as well as games of a sexual nature with children 8 years of age and older.

When Benaiges was consulted by the Diari ARA to give his version of the accusations, he denied any type of aggression, but acknowledged that the behaviors would not be repeated, in addition to not remembering group masturbations with young students, but with those of 17, 18 or 20 years.

“Now I would do nothing. Absolutely nothing. I’m sorry I did all this, yes, but I don’t think I did anything wrong. I have never hurt anyone and, if I have, it has not been intentionally.

“I have an adopted child and four foster children, I have a clear conscience, I have never forced anyone,” the former director of Chivas and Barca told the ARA newspaper.

Benaiges, currently 71, was born in Mexico but left for Spain at a very young age. Arrived at Flock under the sports direction of Rafael Puente, but after three months he left the institution, allegedly due to hints of abuse.

One of the victims indicates that he performed “a game of pinching his underpants” and another of “squeezing his genitals” when he was 11 years old, and that at 13 they masturbated together.

“He masturbated watching us do it, but there was some touching,” recalled another victim who indicated that Benaiges forced boys and girls to bathe together while he observed them and assured that he warned them: “Don’t explain this.”

Despite the fact that there were several complaints against Benaiges, the school management considered him a respected and admired personality for his career, which dismissed the accusations.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: CHIVAS: WHY DID PELÁEZ GET ON THE CONTINUITY OF MARCELO MICHEL LEAÑO AS DT?