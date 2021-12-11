Abu Dhabi F1 GP 2021: Max Verstappen takes pole position at the Abu Dhabi GP; Czech Prez Largar 4

Lto Qualification of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix did not disappoint and in a real fight of the titans, Max Verstappen took pole position for the race this Sunday, followed by Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris. Czech Prez Largar 4, but his great contribution this Saturday was the help he gave his teammate to achieve this result.

After two races in which the British took pole, finally the Dutchman returned to stay with the first position. The Mexican was euthanized by Red Bull into turn nine to help his partner with the air suction to record 1: 22.09, clinching his 10th pole of the year.

Despite the good result, Red Bull will face a big problem. So much Lewis Hamilton as Valtteri Bottas will start this Sunday on medium tires that will allow them to further lengthen their entry to the pits. The good news is that the Finnish start in sixth place, so the Austrian squire will have to take that into account to find a way that this is not a determining factor in the race.

Behind Checo Prez is Carlos Sainz, who showed much improvement compared to what was shown on Friday, while Bottas will have a tough task in his last Grand Prix with Mercedes.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where the championship of the 2021 season of Formula 1 will be defined, starting this Sunday at the 7:00 hours, time of Mexico, and finally we will know the outcome of the great rivalry between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

