Abu Dhabi F1 GP 2021: Abu Dhabi GP Qualy: F1 Car Race Result

Thank you very much for joining us in this minute by minute of the Qualy of the Abu Dhabi GP, what ended up with Max Verstappen getting pole position and Checo Prez in fourth place.

Q3 | GP Abu Dhabi | 0:00 | VERSTAPPEN KEEPS THE POLE !! It is not enough for Lewis Hamilton in the last race and the Dutchman will start first this Sunday.

Q3 | GP Abu Dhabi | 0:03 | Final three minutes of Qualy and Verstappen remains in pole position, but we will see if Lewis Hamilton snatches the position from him on the last attempt.

Q3 | GP Abu Dhabi | 0:06 | We enter the last minutes of this qualification and the Red Bull and Mercedes return to the pits. We will see how the cars settle down for the final stretch.

Q3 | GP Abu Dhabi | 0:09 | Verstappen starts strong with 1: 22.109 and is installed in the first position, followed by Hamilton for almost half a second. An impressive closing is coming.

Q3 | GP Abu Dhabi | 0:12 | VMONOOOOOS !!!! The Red Bulls are the first to leave and it seems that they will spare no effort to go for pole position. We will see who comes out ahead in this qualy.

Q2 | GP Abu Dhabi | Those eliminated in this Q2 were Alonso, Gasly, Stroll, Giovinazzi and Vettel. The Frenchman leaves very angry and shows his frustration because his partner passed.

Q2 | GP Abu Dhabi | 0:00 | VERSTAAAAPPEN, FIRSTOOOO !!!! The Dutchman is installed in the first position with 1: 22.8 and Checo Prez is second. This would be a dream for Red Bull in the last Qualy.

Q2 | GP Abu Dhabi | 0:03 | Carlos Sainz remains in first place and Checo Prez remains in tenth place. The Mexican needs to close strong in this qualifying to stay in the fight.

Q2 | GP Abu Dhabi | 0:06 | Carlos Sainz takes first place with 1: 23.174 and Checo Prez puts himself in danger of elimination in tenth place. Ricciardo is very close to the Mexican.

Q2 | GP Abu Dhabi | 0:09 | Max Verstappen is very close to Lewis Hamilton and we could see the Dutch taking pole position from the British. For now, the two Ferraris, the two Aline and Ricciardo are in danger of elimination.

Q2 | GP Abu Dhabi | 0:12 | Lewis Hamilton points out that he will have to work a lot on these tires before setting his best times. Checo Prez is installed in fourth place and Verstappen second, just four thousandths behind the British.

Q2 | GP Abu Dhabi | 0:15 | VMONOOOOOS !!!! Qualy 2 starts at Yas MArina and now several riders start with the medium compound. Only Aston Martins feature soft tires.

Q1 | GP Abu Dhabi | This is how Q1 ends with Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas commanding the first round and those eliminated are: Latifi, Russell, Raikkonen, Schumacher and Mazepin.

Q1 | GP Abu Dhabi | 0:00 | Lewis Hamilton improves his time by 400 thousandths and Bottas takes second place. Czech is half a second behind the British.

Q1 | GP Abu Dhabi | 0:03 | We entered the last minutes of the first qualifying and Ferrari began to push in the last minutes. Be careful, Raikkonen could say goodbye soon in his last qualification.

Q1 | GP Abu Dhabi | 0:06 | The session resumes and the drivers in danger are: Vettel, Raikkonen, Latifi, Schumacher and Mazepin. Those at the top can rest easy.

Q1 | GP Abu Dhabi | 0:06 | The red flag goes up and the cars will have to go back to the pits. Mick Schumacher hits with the signs of the track and later, Daniel Ricciardo takes him under his car.

Q1 | GP Abu Dhabi | 0:09 | Lewis Hamilton seizes first place with 1: 23.266 and Max Verstappen takes second just five cents. It seems the Brit is a slight favorite for pole.

Q1 | GP Abu Dhabi | 0:12 | Max Verstappen settles in the first apposition with 1: 23.680. Lewis Hamilton is already on the track and we will see if he can overcome his rival.

Q1 | GP Abu Dhabi | 0:15 | They all come out on soft (red) tires, including Red Bulls, but interestingly, the two Ferraris are the only ones to come out on medium compound (yellow).

Q1 | GP Abu Dhabi | 0:18 | VMONOOOOOOS !!!! Q1 of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix starts at the Yas Marina Circuit and fasten your seat belts because a great show awaits us.

Qualy | GP Abu Dhabi | We are just a few minutes before the long-awaited Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifier starts and before the cars leave we leave you with the best moments of the last Free Practice session.

Qualy | GP Abu Dhabi | The war between Red Bull and Mercedes continues off the track as well. Yesterday, Toto Wolff and Christian Horner could not hide the tension between them not even with a handshake. Here we leave you the note.

Qualy | GP Abu Dhabi | Before the Qualy begins, we tell you that the official video game of Formula 1, F1 2021, predicted Max Verstappen to be world champion and also that Checo Prez finished on the podium. Discover here all the information.

Qualy | GP Abu Dhabi | Free Practice 3 left more questions than answers, since if we trust what happened, we could see a disappointing performance by Max Verstappen. Here we tell you everything that happened in the session.

Good morning and welcome to minute by minute of the Qualy of the Abu Dhabi GP 2021 from the Yas Marina circuit, where the Last classification of the 2021 Formula 1 season. My name is Miguel Brcena and I will be taking you all the actions of this event.

During the third session of Free Practice, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton hid their letters and apparently they did not show their entire arsenal in the face of qualification. We will see who takes the pole that could be crucial for the championship.

Join us for the next few hours in this minute by minute of the Abu Dhabi GP Qualy

