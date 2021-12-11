a milestone in science fiction 20 years later

Artificial intelligence, by Steven Spielberg, is perhaps one of his most underrated works. It is also the one that carries one of the most curious stories in the world of cinema. Written by Stanley Kubrick and filmed by Spielberg, is the conclusion of a long, uncomfortable journey through issues that are hard to bear.

Especially for Kubrick, who was obsessed with his version of science fiction for years without coming up with the proposal he wanted. In the end, he handed it over to the so-called King Midas of Hollywood in an attempt to achieve an abstract goal. Spielberg then grappled with the weight of a painful narrative and the responsibility of a complex mission.

How to bring to fruition a work conceived by a man for whom science fiction was the vehicle of something more complex? How could Spielberg reconcile his optimistic and almost always friendly version with the dark version of Kubrick?

Before Alex Garland made science fiction an existentialist reflection on screen, Kubrick was clear that this was the ultimate goal of the genre. In the same way as the literary, science fiction was destined to show the worst and the best of the human being.

Kubrick began to think about the possibility of transferring the moral and ethical moral under the classic tale of Pinocchio to something slightly twisted. After all, by 2001, the debate about its consequences, scope and significance were already important. And Kubrick took it as something harder to take in. On the way, the director who filmed the foundation Odyssey in space, and changed science fiction movies forever, asked new questions. And some more uncomfortable than others.

‘Artificial Intelligence’: a journey through all contemporary fears

The paradox in Artificial intelligence is one: David is a robot who apparently has real feelings. But, of course, it is nothing more than programming software that allows you to create a version of reality. In fact, it is not at all accidental that the movie’s slogan in theaters was short and sad: “His love is real. But he is not.

The one who was destined to be the great blockbuster In the summer of 2001, it was a risky experiment. But also a new point of view on what could, or not, be a look at the fear of the future, technology and its risks. The movie was halfway between several ideas complex.

It was science fiction in its purest form with a considerable battery of special effects, but also a full-blown drama. Spielberg had already conducted a similar experiment in ET the alien (1982) with an extraordinary result.

But he had done it from the good, the hope and a bittersweet ending that exalted all his characters. In Artificial intelligence the journey was different and more complex. David (played by the gorgeous Haley Joel Osment) is obsessed with authenticity of meat and feelings. With human life in general.

An idea with many references

Before Ex machina raise ethical and moral questions about the life that is created, and Kubrick envisioned a self-aware robot fighting improbability. The idea had already been present in Terminator by James Cameron, but from the action version. Also in the Ash of Iam Holm in Alien (1979) by Ridley Scott. And of course, in that great foundational work of science fiction as it is Blade runner, also from Scott.

However, David, in all his disturbing fragility and in a world of millimeter cruelty, was another matter to be explored. With its air of dystopia in its purest form and the utopia of love made to measure, the film is a balance between both extremes. The world Kubrick envisioned, which Spielberg would later bring to the screen, is cold and devoid of human purpose. Love, sex, desire and even motherhood, are versions of the coldness of an automated response.

The film advances between the aspects of the human, shows the cruelty of a world in which artificial intelligence is an incomplete premise

So little David, a robot that can theoretically love, is the answer to the mourning and mourning of a child loss. Or at least, the trauma of losing a child in the midst of a chronic illness. Spielberg had been recognized for his science fiction in which kindness was the central sense of everything he wanted to narrate.

But Kubrick, much more pessimisticHe based his story on something more allegorical. Can technology replace the real? What causes that? Does possibility make us gods of blind creations? In fact, Kubrick’s argument seems akin to Masahiro Mori’s haunting valley theory of 1970.

A hypothesis that in turn is connected to Ernst Jentsch’s view of the disturbing identity. According to both views, a human being will feel a slight empathy for something with human appearance, only to feel disgusted afterwards.

In fact, it is what happens with this polished and mechanized version of a child who arrives at a home affected by a tragedy. In the end, the film moves between the aspects of the human, showing the cruelty of a world in which artificial intelligence is an incomplete premise.

Steven Spielberg and human pain

Filming the movie was a whole odyssey. Kubrick began writing the script in the mid-1990s, but the idea was so ambitious that it frustrated him. In fact, the argument was rewritten at least six times until it achieved a satisfactory result. So the problem was how to carry out a similar version of Artificial Intelligence.

Kubrick’s intention was to create a real robot that would interact with the actors. He even tried to convince the artist Chris Cunningham to make a similar creation, but the Englishman explained the impossibility. For Kubrick it was of considerable importance the cast’s discomfort around their little character central.

The film ended up becoming an awkward project that Spielberg completed under Kubrick’s ideas.

Also to achieve a rigid, measured and neat aesthetic, which he knew would take years to achieve. Spielberg would later say that one of Kubrick’s big concerns was that the filming time worked against “David.” Filming of the director used to take months and even years, which could change the look of the actor who would play the robot child. In the end, it was Spielberg who convinced him to use special effects.

All in all, the movie ended up becoming an awkward project that Spielberg completed under the ideas of Kubrick. For this reason, his very strange tone and his anguished version of the lines that unite the real and the fictional.

David, more human than humans, has all of Kubrick’s wicked and bitter version of the nature of man. And also, David, who sublimates the pain of loss and becomes a broken toy of an indifferent culture, has all the melancholy of Spielberg.

In the end, both directors created a curious hybrid which opened the doors to a new kind of experimentation on science fiction. One that still has weight and importance in the way of looking at gender.