a milestone in science fiction 20 years later

Artificial intelligence, by Steven Spielberg, is perhaps one of his most underrated works. It is also the one that carries one of the most curious stories in the world of cinema. Written by Stanley Kubrick and filmed by Spielberg, is the conclusion of a long, uncomfortable journey through issues that are hard to bear.

Especially for Kubrick, who was obsessed with his version of science fiction for years without coming up with the proposal he wanted. In the end, he handed it over to the so-called King Midas of Hollywood in an attempt to achieve an abstract goal. Spielberg then grappled with the weight of a painful narrative and the responsibility of a complex mission.

How to bring to fruition a work conceived by a man for whom science fiction was the vehicle of something more complex? How could Spielberg reconcile his optimistic and almost always friendly version with the dark version of Kubrick?

Before Alex Garland made science fiction an existentialist reflection on screen, Kubrick was clear that this was the ultimate goal of the genre. In the same way as the literary, science fiction was destined to show the worst and the best of the human being.

Kubrick began to think about the possibility of transferring the moral and ethical moral under the classic tale of Pinocchio to something slightly twisted. After all, by 2001, the debate about its consequences, scope and significance were already important. And Kubrick took it as something harder to take in. On the way, the director who filmed the foundation Odyssey in space, and changed science fiction movies forever, asked new questions. And some more uncomfortable than others.

