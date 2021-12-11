a diet of 3,600 calories a day

Chris Hemsworth is undoubtedly one of the actors of the moment. The Australian is experiencing a very sweet stage in the professional field and at 37 years of age, projects are raining on him. Far is his film debut under the command of JJ Abrahams as Captain George Kirk in Star Trek, one of the most legendary sagas of the seventh art.

A few dates ago the filming of Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth installment that his character stars independently in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he already has his mind set on it. biopic about Hulk Hogan. Roles that have required him to achieve the best physical shape of his career.

If there are two people who are very above the preparation of Chris Hemsworth they are none other than his personal trainer, Luke zocchi, and his double for action scenes, Bobby holland. Both share confidences and training with the Australian actor, and are a fundamental support for him to achieve his training goals.

“He wanted to take the Thor character to the next level, and Chris takes it very, very seriously.” Bobby holland

Precisely, Zocchi and Holland have reflected in an interview with Page Six on the details that have made possible the development of muscle mass that Hemsworth has experienced in recent times. “Chris told us that for the next Thor he wanted the strongest, healthiest version of the character. He wanted to take it to the next level, and Chris takes it very, very seriously, “explains Holland.

Chris Hemsworth’s diet

One of the most unknown aspects of your preparation is the diet you follow to gain muscle. “It all comes down to consistency, hard work, and also eating the right foods. When facing movies like ‘Thor’, there is a massive increase in food. We have a kind of plan. He found that if you eat a really big meal, you feel too heavy, so makes 450 calorie meals divided into eight servings. We try to get him to eat every two hours, “says Zocchi.

“He makes 450 calorie meals divided into eight intakes: we try to get him to eat every two hours” Luke zocchi

According to his trainer, Hemsworth enjoys a few more hearty meals each day, such as steak, chicken and fish or potatoes with white rice, and then turn to smaller meals like protein shakes. Zocchi, supervised by a chef, remains on set to make sure Hemsworth eats at the right times during filming. “I’m like his grandmother,” jokes the Australian’s coach.

One hour of training

In any case, diet is a part of the process and no less important is the matter of physical work itself. “The goal is to train at least once a day, sometimes twice. People are surprised that you normally don’t train for more than an hour in a session, but it’s a intense training in which we demand a lot”Says Zocchi.

Along with strength training based on weights, Hemsworth includes other types of modalities such as HIIT, and even with sports such as boxing to improve the cardio aspects. “We take the best of many different styles. I think the main thing is trying to find the balance necessary to achieve the desired goal in each film, Holland concludes.