5 series you must see if you fell in love with Succession

You will love these series if you liked Succession.

HBO Max was launched in Spain, officially during this year, and with it did not come a large amount of the most interesting content. Among these contents, one of the most prominent is the Succession series, which deals in a very direct way a topic that can be considered taboo: politics. For this reason, this series has been gaining popularity in recent times, despite the fact that its first chapter was released in the distant year 2018. You can find Succession, as we have said before, on the HBO Max platform, having his three full seasons in this.

Series like Succession that you can also find on HBO Max

All the series that you will find below have something in common with the well-known Succession, being in most cases a similarity concerning its plot. In addition, all these contents can be found on the same platform as the series they resemble: HBO Max.

The Young Pope

The Young Pope is, like Succession, a drama, although in this case the plot revolves around the greatest exponent of the Catholic Church: The Pope. Specifically, we will have a very particular Pope as the protagonist, among other reasons because of his age, as well as because of his race.

This series fell in love with users and critics when it was released in the already distant year 2016. You can find its only season on HBO Max.

Year: 2016

2016 Seasons: one

one Chapters: 10

10 Average duration: 55 minutes

Game of Thrones

This series is possibly, the only one on the list that turns out to be more famous even than the series it looks like, in addition to being the most famous series in HBO history. Drama and political intrigue meet fantasy to bring us a series of the most interesting. Throughout all its seasons we will attend different plots, all of them having a common link: the dramatic component. What’s more, during the start of the series we will attend different political disputes (As the end approaches, this component fades in favor of longer and more spectacular combat scenes).

This series belongs to HBO, so can only be viewed through its own platform. In it you can find all its seasons, as well as a documentary on how it was made.

Year: 2011

2011 Seasons: 8

8 Chapters: 73

73 Average duration: 50 minutes

Industry

In this case, we move away from political intrigues, to get closer to the drama of salaried workers, as most of us are or will be. In Industry they will tell us the story of the working poor newcomers to the investment bank Pierpoint & Co. Throughout its 8 chapters we will see the hardships that these workers must go through in this new job. This story reflects, unfortunately, the lives of many people, and yes you can glimpse a certain degree of political criticism, as well as towards the society in which we live today. This series is also among those Chernobyl-like series that can be found on HBO Max.

On this platform you can find its first and only season, which counts, as we have already commented before, with only 8 episodes.

Year: 2020

2020 Seasons: one

one Chapters: 8

8 Average duration: 50 minutes

Euphoria

In this case, we go even further to recommend a drama with a student character, which stars actress Zendaya, known to many people born in the 2000s as one of the flagship actresses of the Disney Channel Chanel. In this series we will see the misadventures of different high school students, all crowned by a great performance by the young actress, who signs one of her best roles with this HBO series. In addition, it is considered one of the best student series that can be found on HBO or Netflix.

We are facing a typical short but intense series, which It can be seen in an afternoon, but it will not leave anyone indifferent, either because of the great performance of the leading actress, or because it takes you back to your student days.

Year: 2019

2019 Seasons: one

one Chapters: 9

9 Average duration: 50 minutes

Big Little Lies

To finish this list we get closer to the suspense and drama around a murder with Big Little Lies, a series that also stars a golden trio. Specific, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodlay to star, which will give us very shocking moments.

This series was produced by HBO, so it can only be seen on its own platform: HBO Max.

Year: 2017

2017 Seasons: two

two Chapters: 14

14 Average duration: 50 minutes

