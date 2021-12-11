5 daring feats of Tom Cruise that ended up captivating us (or falling in love)

If one thing has excited the followers of Tom Cruise, it is his exploits on screen. Which of these do you think have been the most risky?

Christopher McQuarrie, director of the most recent films in the saga of Mission Impossible, Fallout Y Rogue Nation, made a ranking for The New York Times of the riskiest feats that Tom cruise has done, and this is his top 5.

Recommended: Scarlett Johansson, Tom Cruise and other actors “cancel” the Golden Globes 2022

1. Underwater

In the film Rogue nation you must change a file from an underwater security system. Each take required her to hold her breath for up to two and a half minutes so she didn’t appear to choke. He trained with a diver and learned to hold it back for up to six minutes. “When he finished, Tom was physically and mentally exhausted, he had nitrogen in his blood and his whole body ached, it was very difficult for him to concentrate and remember his lines,” recalls McQuarrie. Then Kate Winslet broke her record, but that’s another story.





2. To the flight

On the same tape he hung from an Airbus A400M while taking off. There were many dangers in this shot: “Tom could have been hit by a stone on the track, the equivalent of a gunshot wound, if he collided with a bird he would have the speed of a cannon ball, not to mention that the smoke from the engines it is toxic ”. The scene was filmed without him being able to see, as he wore contact lenses that covered half his eyes to protect them.

3. At full speed

On Fallout carried out a motorcycle chase to avoid capture. “Everything that is seen on stage was done without a helmet and riding on a stone floor, sometimes there was rain and there was always danger of skidding. He reached 160 km per hour with cars chasing him, not all of them were extras, so some could have come from anywhere ”.

Four. Mortal jump

He threw himself from a plane just over 7,500 meters high with a cameraman and the actor’s double Henry Cavill, his co-star in Fallout who preferred to leave the jumps to professionals. “It took 106 jumps to achieve the three-minute sequence, perhaps the most difficult yet,” explains the director, “his air tank is not a prop, it is a life preserver and Tom was certified to launch from that height.”

5. In the air

He piloted a helicopter through mountains to defuse two nuclear bombs. On Fallout “He got his pilot certificate in six weeks instead of three months, but he trained 16 hours a day to achieve it.” This was a real chase between two helicopters that didn’t always keep a safe distance.

What’s your favorite of these Tom Cruise exploits or movies?

KEEP READING:

The movies that you should have on your calendar this 2021 starting from today

Justin Bieber challenges Tom Cruise to boxing match again

Tom Cruise ‘explodes’ and throws threats. Someone broke the covid-19 rules

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO ALL YOUR FAVORITE MAGAZINES