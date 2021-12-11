3 key foods for kidney stones

The kidney is the main organ within the urinary system since its essential function is to eliminate waste through the urine, in addition to regulating the body’s balance and controlling the volume of extracellular fluids. While in turn, the kidneys are responsible for manufacturing hormones that regulate the production of red blood cells, among many other functions. That is why it is vital to incorporate certain food to the daily intake to avoid damage to the region, which could be caused by stones. In this sense, we will tell you some keys.

The stones in the kidney They are hard masses that are formed from crystals that can occur in the urine, causing acute pain. In some cases, the chemicals in the urine can stop the formation of stones, but sometimes they cannot do so due to the accumulation of substances such as calcium phosphate and uric acid. That is why there is key foods to help in this situation.

To improve the kidneyFirst of all, it is important to consult a specialist to know what type of stones the body produces and from there to adopt a diet according to the health problem. When we are ready to start treatment, it is vital to have the necessary protein for the results to be successful. Consequently, the first of the keys is to ingest those of vegetable origin.

That said, experts maintain that achieving a healthy diet that includes these food will serve to reduce the calculations in the kidney. Therefore it will be essential to consume 3 specific groups (legumes, vegetables and poultry). In legumes they can be beans, non-canned peas and lentils; in poultry, chicken breast; and in vegetables, the tomato, the potato, the carrot and the onion.

Photo: Pixabay

To these foods we must add those that make up nuts, which are almonds, pistachios and sunflower seeds; natural yogurt; Honey; as well as some preparations rich in oxalate such as green or black tea; coffee; seafood; peanut or cocoa. Last but not least, there are other keys to avoid having stones in the kidney: do not consume excess protein such as red meat and fish; decrease the intake of vitamin C and reduce alcoholic beverages as they dehydrate the body.