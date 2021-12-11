2 years later, Rihanna asks again to have it done. It doesn’t seem the same anymore

Barbadian singer Rihanna has appeared on the music scene with a new release. And, although it is not a new album, the actress and singer has decided to re-release all her studio albums in vinyl format, to the delight of collectors and her most loyal fans.

In the presentation image of “RihIssue” on her Instagram account, you can see the interpreter of “Love The Way You Lie” lying on a bed of vinyl records, wearing 70s-inspired platform boots, a miniskirt in black color and a printed t-shirtto. Many of her followers did not take long to notice the change in the singer’s look, since she had gone from dark hair to blonde hair with a balayage in honey tones and a natural base. The publication already has more than 4.5 million ‘likes’ and countless comments of praise, regarding the singer’s new look: “How beautiful she looks with that tone”, “I love her look”, “Wow this color looks so good on her” were just some of the comments from her fans regarding her new hair color.

In the image you can see the ‘Bad Girl’ wearing long, straight hair in voluminous layers, while the blonde of her hair gives luminosity to her face, highlighting her beautiful skin tone. With this new look, the 33-year-old singer ditches the long Mullet cut she wore in one of the photoshoots to promote the new Christmas season for her lingerie brand Savage x Fenty.

It had been a few years since the singer last chose blonde as her hair tone, The last time he did it was 2 years ago when he could be seen with a platinum mane.

This new look is ideal for people with dark hair, as it is easy to maintain because the roots remain their natural tone, and it is not necessary to do a constant touch-up, thus avoiding having to go to the hairdresser on a recurring basis, while protecting the hair from the chemical abrasives of discoloration.

With this new style and with new projects in mind, Rihanna reveals a little more about her next musical project after 5 years of waiting. “You don’t expect what you are going to hear. Keep this in your head “, said the singer in an interview for ‘Associated Press’. “I am experimenting. Music is like fashion. You have to be able to play. I have to be able to wear whatever I want and I treat music in the same way. I’m having fun and it’s going to be completely different, ”he continued. Although Rihanna has not indicated the date on which her ninth album will be released, the truth is that her fans are anxious, and waiting for the long-awaited return of the Bad Girl to the stage.