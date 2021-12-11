10 years ago the first Fortnite trailer came out and it was really different

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Fortnite: Battle Royale It is one of the biggest games on the planet and has remained near the top for many years. That said, its origins were a very different bet than what is its main attraction today. Today is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the reveal of its first trailer and it was something very different from the Battle Royale we have today.

At The 2011 Video Game Awards, Epic Games had one of the night’s announcements. It was about the revelation of Fortnite, a project that at that time was a complete mystery. In its advance we can see some cartoonish characters build a fort to survive the night. We say it because, once the sun goes down,

Originally, Fortnite it was intended to be a cooperative survival game. In it you would have to collect resources and weapons to prepare to survive hordes of enemies that would seek to kill you.

Does it sound familiar to you? If so, it is because it is the Save the World modality, which was thought to be the central axis of Fortnite. That being said, Epic Games released the Battle Royale as a free-to-play after the success of PUBG and it became a massive hit. The rest is history and is currently one of the most popular games in all of history, although it is already a bit far from its origins.

You can see the trailer below:

What did people say about the first trailer for Fortnite?

Taking a look at the past like this is not only interesting to see how much a game has changed and evolved. It is also to know what people were saying about the new Epic Games project.

If you check the comments you can see that many believe that Fortnite he looked amazing in his first teaser. Especially since it promised a very intense survival experience that would have delivered truly epic adventures.

“Wow, I wasn’t expecting to see a title like this developed by Epic Games. But it looks like a lot of fun and promising. I like how at night the tone of the game completely changes from this colorful and light adventure to a rather ghoulish and twisted fight for survival. I can’t wait to see more, ”said the user known as Sebastian Lee.

“This game seems very interesting. It seems to be far from the norm and it is also fun. I also like it a little more because the characters remind me of the cartoonish style of the characters in TimeSpliters. So far all I need to see is real gameplay and I think I’ll be convinced, ”mentioned SCnightmareSC.

What did you think of the evolution of Fortnite? Did you ever think it would become what it is today? Tell us in the comments.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC and mobile. Find more information related to Battle Royale on this page.

