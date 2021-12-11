◉ Today’s National Lottery Superior Draw 2707

LIVE | This Friday, December 10, the National Lottery will have the 2707 edition of the Superior Draw. All results, numbers that fell and winning combinations can be viewed ONLINE on the official website of Lotenal or Forecasts, although they will also be in this note.

Each week offers a bag of $ 51,833,200 mxn, being the second weekly draw with the highest number of prizes. In total, it awards 12,896 prizes and refunds.

All the results and the winning numbers of the day in the Superior Draw will be published in the Official website of the National Lottery. Although the results on that site will not be published until a few hours later. To consult a little faster you can access this link (CLICK HERE).

One piece of the Superior Draw has a value of $ 40, while a complete series (20 pieces) costs $ 800 and two series $ 1,600. The prize to be received will depend on which ticket was purchased.

What is the price to play in the Superior Draw of the National Lottery and Forecasts?

TODAY’S Superior Giveaway: this will be the prize and the bag for Friday, December 10

The prize to receive will depend on which of the two tickets was purchased. In case of having acquired a little piece, the prize will be $ 425,000 mxn. While those people who bought two series can win up to $ 17,000,000 mxn.

What days is the Superior Draw and what time is the Lotenal game drawn?

