Zara updates Kate Winslet’s dress in Ttitanic in her latest creation: sublime

The movie Titanic it became a movie classic as soon as it was released 24 years ago. James Cameron’s spectacular film won countless awards and featured a young man Leonardo Dicaprio already Kate winslet at the top of world fame. However, it was not only film awards that the feature film won.

And it is that the designers Deborah Lynn Scott, one of the most prestigious in the world of Hollywood, was in charge of making the period costumes for the film and there is one especially beautiful that Zara has now wanted to recover in its new fall winter collection called Jolin Life.

Titanic dress

The designer made a spectacular dress for Rose (Kate Winslet in the film) that was present in several scenes and caught the attention of the entire fashion world. The dress in question was a suit of the time consisting of two pieces in white and combined with horizontal stripes of black, as well as a wide-brimmed hat that was worn at the time.

Zara launches into the world of cinema

Of course, Amancio Ortega saw a reef in recovering some of the most important costumes in the history of cinema and this was within reach and could be part of his new collection with certain guarantees that it would be successful since it is a dress that can be used for many occasions and further It has a popular price (49.95 euros) despite the fact that in the Titanic movie it is supposed to be a high society dress.

In fact, since it was put on sale in the main Inditex stores it has been an absolute success that it seems that we are going to see a lot on the streets at this change of season. And it can be used both for a formal event and for day-to-day work at the office. This dress so sophisticated has managed to be a top seller at Zara in a matter of days. Kate Winslet and her designer Deborah Lynn Scott would be proud to see you wearing one of their star dresses in their respective careers.