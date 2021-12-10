Yes there will be Samsung Galaxy Note 22 and it will arrive much earlier than expected

A radical turn has just indicated that Samsung could launch a Galaxy Note 22 in 2022. The news does not end here, as there are a series of changes that the company must make regarding the series of high end 2021. If you like Note You are in luck, because in a few months they could return. They will not do it with a series called Galaxy Note 22, but with the last name Note and all the essence of these terminals with S-Pen. How can this be? Samsung may have finished with Galaxy S22 Ultra.

There will be no Galaxy S22 Ultra, it will be Galaxy S22 Note

A leaker just published that Samsung does not intend to launch a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in February. Instead he will present the Samsung Galaxy S22 Note, a device with all the essence of the Note that joins the presentation of the Galaxy S22.

What will the differences be? The company will have a Galaxy S22 and a Galaxy S22 + along the lines that we have seen in leaks. The Galaxy S22 Note would be the most advanced and would debut a more square design along with the S-Pen.

East Galaxy S22 Note It could perfectly be a Galaxy Note 22 Ultra with presentation in August 2022, but the company wants to group efforts from these two series and leave the mid-year presentation for the folding ones.

It is a very good decision, since users who have been fans of the Galaxy Note they will be able to enjoy these devices again. And users who were willing to buy the Galaxy S22 Ultra, probably have no problem with the name change and additions of the new supposed terminal.