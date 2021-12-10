Yes, the MagSafe charger has firmware, and it was just updated

Yes, MagSafe chargers have a small firmware that instructs the device how to behave. It is evident that it must be extremely simple software, hence we call it firmware, but it also requires some other update, just like the one at hand.

An automatic update thanks to the iPhone

The MagSafe charger was introduced alongside the iPhone 12 a little over a year ago. In the past we have already seen an update of its firmware and now, after updating the firmware of the AirPods, Apple repeats the play. After upgrade MagSafe chargers must upgrade from version 9M5069 to 10M229.

Manzana has not communicated the changes contained in this update, although we can calculate that these are improvements in the same charging process or in the connection with the iPhone or AirPods that we support on top. A vital connection so that the charging process is optimal and at the appropriate temperature.

There is no system to force the firmware update for MagSafe chargers. The only thing we can do is place our iPhone to charge. With this, the process should happen automatically.

What we can do is check, within Settings > general > Information > MagSafe charger, what version of firmware our charger runs. Given the simplicity and low weight of this firmware, the update process takes just a few seconds, so it is most likely that we will not see the update already completed. An improvement that, without knowing more details, is sure to be welcome.

Image | Brandon romanchuk