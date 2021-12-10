With this interview we confirm why we love Chris Hemsworth

With this interview we confirm: Chris Hemsworth is our perfect man.

Chris Hemsworth is smart, empathetic, entrepreneurial, and philanthropist. Now imagine him surfing and scented with the BOSS Bottled Edt fragrance, of which he is an image. Is this real life?

What we talked about in the interview with Chris Hemsworth

InStyle: Can you remember the smell of your favorite place in the world?

Chris Hemsworth: Surfing is my passion, so I would say it is the smell of the ocean and salt water on my skin.

IS: What scent gives you instant happiness?

Chris Hemsworth: The one with the coconut sunscreen and the wax from my surfboard.

IS: Speaking of fragrances, what is your favorite from BOSS?

Chris Hemsworth: I love all of the brand and I like that I can choose depending on my mood or the occasion. I especially love BOSS Bottled Eau de Toilette, because it adapts to many environments. If I go out to party in the evening or go to a formal event, then I will use the Eau de Parfum.

BOSS Bottled EDT, Hugo Boss, $ 2,050; Liverpool.

IS: Mention your three favorite grooming products …

Chris Hemsworth: I don’t actually use many. Coconut oil or a great moisturizer works great on me. I tend to eat as healthy as possible and drink a lot of water, that makes a huge difference to my skin and my body.

IS: Speaking of fitness, do you prefer to exercise alone or with a partner?

Chris hemsworth: It depends on me mood. Sometimes it’s amazing to work out with friends and motivate each other, but I also love going at my own pace and occasionally indulging in meditation in a calmer environment.

IS: What are the social causes that you are most passionate about?

Chris Hemsworth: Growing up in Australia, nature has always been a very important part of my life. I try to collaborate with the social causes that I can, such as Wild Ark, an organization that promotes and supports activities to educate, provide and inspire humanity to conserve and sustainably restore the environment.

I also work with the Australian Chilhood Foundation, which safeguards children who suffer from abuse and neglect, raising awareness about the issue and promoting the importance of children growing up in a loving environment. The foundation that we become as adults is formed by our young years, so in order to have a caring and empathetic society of individuals, we need a safe and loving childhood.

In general I think it is important to have a positive impact on the community and the world around you, in whatever way you can.

IS: How can we start to make more responsible decisions to take care of our world?

Chris Hemsworth: It is vital to stand up for what you believe in. It’s about having integrity and commitment to what you think is important, but also being open-minded about how your opinion affects those around you. It is key to have a collaborative mentality and also take into account the beliefs of other people to decipher how we can live in the same space, even if there are different opinions.

Chiara Ferragni shares her entire life on Instagram and this is why

Next: The best beauty looks of the 2021 Cannes Film Festival

Explore more at: Instyle.mx