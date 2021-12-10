win the title with Atlas

The defender of the Rojinegros has a pending subject that he seeks to complete with divine help against León

The defender’s career Atlas, Luis Reyes has presented complex and glorious chapters, after which, since its inception with the Foxes until your arrival at the Mexican team, the ‘Bone’ was in charge of making his grandfather happy, after fulfilling his dream of representing the Tri and carry the surname ‘Kings‘with the national jersey.

However, after his sensitive death of his grandfather in 2017, the side of the Atlas, acknowledged that he still has a pending account, since before leaving, he promised to end the title drought of the Atlas, to obtain a championship with the whole Red and black.

Luis Reyes opened the scoring in the grand finale of Opening 2021 giving the visiting Diego Cocca an advantage in the first leg with a shot inside the area at minute 11.

Luis Reyes still has the pending subject of winning the League title with Atlas. Getty Images

“It is a very nice memory, before going to the Confederations Cup he passed away and once I promised him that I would be champion with Atlas and God willing that this is the opportunity, “said the youth squad Red and black referring to the Final versus Lion.

The footballer of the Foxes, revealed that in all matches his father wears a scarf that his grandfather gave him, for which he emphasized that you are sure that you will have divine help to get the championship and give one more joy to his old man.

“Yes indeed my dad is accompanying me to all the games and he wears a scarf that my grandfather gave me and I know that my grandfather will help us“, he pointed.

Currently, established as one of the vital elements in Diego Cocca’s scheme, Lewis Kings He had a difficult start to reach the first division and it is that it was his trainer from the Rayados San Nicolás school, Eliseo Aceves, who recognized that it was with great luck that his transfer to the team took place Red and black.

“Many are lucky enough to arrive, it was fortuitous because they suffered a lot, He was in several teams of Second, Third and First A, if i hadn’t played that game Atlas against Tampico they would never have seen him and he would not have reached the Atlas, because he was no longer as young as others, he already had his time in Tampico playing, he was not that young, when he debuted he was no longer so young, he had already been playing for several yearsHe was already bullfighting, but he continued with the dream of reaching the First Division “, he acknowledged.

And it is that after the way in which he arrived at Atlas and debut at 25 years old, the same ‘Bone’ He has lived a complicated journey, which he now enjoys and values, after he is now a few days away from being in the club’s history Red and black.

Luis Reyes already fulfilled one of the promises to his grandfather by taking his last name to the Mexican National Team. Getty Images

“The truth is something that I have learned, it has helped me a lot to value each situation and each moment that I have lived and enjoy it 100 percent, since it was very difficult to debut at the age of 25, and reach the National Team in one year, every moment I have lived it and arriving in San Luis and America, now that I am back home I want to achieve the long-awaited title and remain in the history of the club“, he concluded.