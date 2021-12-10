will be available through the Epic Games Store

This is the PS5 version, so you will be able to play the Yuffie bonus episode.

By Axel García / Updated 10 December 2021, 03:49 32 comments

In the absence of any announcement of the anticipated second part, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade appeared during The Game Awards 2021. After more than a year of waiting, PC gamers will finally be able to enjoy this PlayStation exclusive, as this acclaimed RPG will arrive on the Epic Games Store next December 16.

The title will arrive on the Epic Games Store on December 16“Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is a improved edition of the acclaimed title, which includes an all-new episode starring Yuffie, along with numerous additions to the gameplay that players can enjoy, “reads the official description of the newly released trailer.

In addition to this new chapter so far exclusive to PS5, other improvements and news were added over the original version of the game, such as the photography mode, where you can capture any angle of the game, and later edit to your liking. The textures and lighting of the title also received a polish.

The new mechanics implemented in FF7 Remake Intergrade, as the strategic elements of its battle system, will be present in the second part of the story, which promises to take advantage of the vastness of its world. Outside of that detail, however, the project remains shrouded in mystery.

More about: Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Square Enix, Epic Games Store, and The Game Awards 2021.