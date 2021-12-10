Which team would have the worst untitled streak if Atlas wins?

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 09.12.2021 16:09:53





Atlas is two games away from ending the negative streak of 70 years without being crowned in Mexican soccer; However, the mission for the Rojinegros will not be easy because as a rival they will have Lion, a team that in the last 10 years has accumulated three titles.

In the event that the Foxes manage to prevail over the Fiera and lift the trophy on the field of the Nou Camp next Sunday, have you asked yourselfWhat team of Liga MX I would have the worst streak without being a champion?

If everything favors La Academia this weekend, longest streak without crowning in Aztec football it would remain in the hands of the Puebla, team that got its last title 31 years ago, that is, in the 1989-90 campaign, where he advanced to the Liguilla as third in the general table and left on the road Correcaminos UAT, Pumas and U de G.

In this list of teams with more years without winning the title of the First Division of Mexico they continue Necaxa with 23 years (Winter Tournament 1998), Toluca with 11 years (Bicentennial 2010) and Pumas with 10 years (Closing tournament 2011).

When was the last time Leon was crowned?

It was exactly ago one year when León lifted his last Liga MX title, which he achieved after beating Pumas 3-1 in the Grand Final of the Guard1anes 2020 tournament, where Emmanuel Gigliotti and Yairo Moreno were in charge of sentencing the game for the championship, after equaling 1-1 in the Ida Final.