Where-SEE León vs Atlas: schedule of the Final Liga MX 2021

The wait is over. The first chapter of the End of Opening 2021 will be played at the home of Lion before the Atlas, an unpublished series in that instance that promises great emotions, so here we tell you how and where to watch the Liga MX Final.

The beast It is clear to him that this Thursday is when he must strike a forceful blow against Atlas, because he will have the support of his fans at home, where they have been infallible in this tournament, as shown in the semifinals where they reversed the tie against Tigres.

However, in front they will run into a Atlas that comes surprisingly to the Final, because at the beginning of the championship few bet on them, but their dedication and dedication on the court has been a reward, which is get a chance to fight for the title and end a 70-year drought without success.

The first 90 minutes will start in the Nou Camp de León, where the court will vibrate and the pulsations will be revolutionized, with the sole purpose of putting on a great show at the Ida Final. There is a lot at stake in instance for Lion and Atlas.

How and where to see the Final León vs Atlas?