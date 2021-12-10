What series to watch this weekend on Netflix, Disney + and HBO Max: sex in New York, lost in space and Will Smith | Entertainment

This is the second weekend of December and it can’t get colder, so let’s stay home and watch TV. A series highly anticipated by every lover of New York, a family lost in the middle of space and a Will Smith who shows us the Earth from his eyes.

The cold that we are suffering these days is not usual, no matter how much it is already December. The air cuts and the snow is collapsing the roads of half the country. For this reason I can only advise you to stay at home, for your own good.

In addition, and with the incidence of the coronavirus soaring and the South African variant already dancing, postponing social life is a more than recommended measure since in two weeks we will be eating and dining with our grandparents and parents.

For this the best is stay home, get the blanket, make some popcorn in the pan and enjoy these series that we recommend.

Disney + continues to release news, such as its STAR channel. If you sign up for the annual subscription, you will save the equivalent of two months compared to the monthly subscription.

The selection that we have made brings you the return of a series that was the great success of the 2000s, the third season of a great series of family adventures and a docuseries starring Will Smith.

Sex and the City, Lost in Space and Will Smith, what could be better ?:

And Just Like That …

This new chapter of Sex and the City follows Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte on their journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s, to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

Thus A key series that fell in love with millions of fans two decades ago returns. It premiered yesterday on HBO Max and right now you have two chapters available on the platform. They are back, this is not a joke.

Lost in Space (Season 3)

After a crash landing on an unknown planet, the Robinson family desperately struggles to survive and escape, but is surrounded by hidden dangers. This is the synopsis for the first season.

Now, 4 years later, Netflix premieres the third season from a series that youth and adult audiences have liked a lot, with good special effects, very cool in terms of science fiction approaches and perfect to watch as a family (if the children are not very young).

Welcome to earth

This Disney + original series produced by National Geographic follows Will Smith on an adventure around the world to explore some of Earth’s great wonders and reveal its deepest secrets.

During the six chapters of the documentary, Will Smith is accompanied by some of the best explorers in the world, so the adventure they live is well worth seeing. They just premiered it on Disney Plus.

Enjoy, that the weekend flies by and it is polar cold outside.