What is known about ‘The Continental’?

John wick it is the triumph of simplicity. Each of the three films starring Keanu Reeves does not have a complex plot. There are also no phrases and extensive dialogues, in the style Game of Thrones, during which philosophy is done. No. John wick it does not point to that line and it does not need to. He is moved by more mundane and close issues: revenge and the sense of survival.

Those reasons are part of the elements that made it one of the best action movies of recent years. The presentation of violence in a stark way is a declaration of principles of Lionsgate. The production house is saying out loud: “Do you want action movies? Here’s one! ” John wick has no other aspirations: his objectives are clear and everything he develops through Keanu reeves he does it in a good way. It is an example of when less is more. Much more.

In this context of violence, impeccable fight choreographies and blood, silence and calm are found in one place: The Continental. That hotel franchise that works as embassies of crime. There, all those who are part of that network of murderers can stop to sleep one night or converse as people free of guilt. About that place, in particular the headquarters located in New York, will be one of the spin-off inspired by the universe John Wick.

‘The Continental’: Why is it a good idea?

The series will bear the same name as the hotel, The Continental. For now, it is expected to take place in New York, where the headquarters are managed by Winston. This character, in the three films of John wick, Is interpreted by Ian McShane. If no more has been written about him and among film fans this work is not cited in good terms, it is worth suspecting that it has to do with the contempt that action films usually have.

In addition to his work as the site manager, Winston has a close relationship with John Wick. In such a murky universe, the definition of that bond could be friendship. This causes different moments of complicity and, also, tension between the two – especially when John violates the rules of The Continental-. However, little of that relationship will be covered in the series, as advanced Kevin Beggs, president of Lionsgate.

Did it in Deadline, detailing that The Continental It will be set about 40 years before the events already developed in John Wick. Delving into the origin of that character, Winston, and his emporium of luxury and blood would contribute to the narrative universe of the production a series of ideas and explanations that it does not currently have. The action of John Wick is sustained in small details, such as the presence of the Russians, different types of mafias or why the character of Keanu Reeves returns from retirement. These aspects make it much more than blows: they provide the viewer with meaning, they give verisimilitude to the plot, they are the threads that support the figures.

In the case of The ContinentalTo the value of knowing how Winston arose and where it comes from, another aspect is added: the contrast it offers with everything that happens outside of it. In a world where anyone can kill another, that is the only place where violence is not allowed. Addressing the emergence of that essence and the personality of its administrator is more than attractive. It is necessary.

What is known?

Kevin Beggs explained in Deadline who are “exploring in The Continental young Winston and how he and his team came to this hotel that we first met in the movie franchise 40 years later. ” What would that context be like, 40 years before what happened in John wick?

According to Beggs, it will be “a New York that collapses in the 1970s with a garbage strike that has piled garbage bags on the third floor of most houses. The mob is getting into that business, ”with Winston as one of the key figures. While this series was announced a few years ago, it has taken its time. In that interview, the president of Lionsgate commented that part of the production is being carried together with the team of the series. Wayne (a work that can be seen on YouTube).

One of the questions that has surrounded The Continental is whether or not Keanu Reeves will be in it. At first, various rumors suggested the possibility. The franchise was on the rise. Reeves found a role that relaunched his career, which became ‘his’ character. However, considering the time of the plot, it doesn’t seem to make much sense for him to appear.

In relation to this point, Beggs denied that possibility and explained how they are thinking about this type of productions. From Lionsgate they think of “the prequels of Game of Thrones before meeting the protagonists that we all know, here (The Continental) you know ‘the world’. Keanu Reeves and Chad stahelski (the director of the trilogy) have read all the drafts and have supported the expansion of this universe in a significant way.

That said, Beggs also added in relation to Keanu Reeves that “I never discount anything, but at this point he is quite busy making his films that are very important to us.” In relation to the number of chapters and the duration, Beggs raised the possibility that they will be three of 90 minutes that as a spectator “you could interpret as a limited series or a limited series of events.” The launch of this series is expected to occur after the premiere of John wick 4.