What did Carmen Salinas die of and what is a stroke?

After being convalescent for a few months, the actress’s family shared through their social networks that Carmen Salinas passed away on December 9, 2021 after he was recovering from a stroke he suffered due to hypertension that was diagnosed a few years ago.

Cerebrovascular Disease (CVD) is usually one of the diseases more disabling in people after age 50, in fact, in Mexico there are around 100,000 cases a year and represents the fourth cause of death; however it can be preventable because the risk factors become controllable.

Within the cerebrovascular disease there are several types: cerebral infarction and stroke (although in medical terms it is called cerebral hemorrhage), the first of them happens when blood flow from one cerebral artery is blocked due to a clot that forms within the artery, while the second it is caused by the rupture and bleeding of a blood vessel in the brain.

What did Carmen Salinas die of?

Carmen Salinas died as a consequence of a stroke produced by hypertension, although the actress was already in recovery, the consequences of the disease caused the also driver to die.

The causes of a stroke are divided into two: those that can be modified and those that cannot, for example, age is not modifiable and it is known that after 60 years every five years the risk increases because the arteries undergo changes, lose elasticity or filling because of cholesterol.

While the modifiable factors, can be diseases that can be treatable such as high blood pressure, diabetes mellitus, smoking, sedentary lifestyle, alcoholism and obesity.

What are the symptoms of a stroke?

Symptoms of a stroke can be common in some cases; However, some of them usually only present in four hours before the cerebrovascular event is to occur, so it is recommended to pay attention to these cases.

Cardiovascular disease is prevented if some symptoms are detected and you have at least four hours from the first sign to go to the second or third level hospital and receive medical attention.

Chameleon, the word that could save your life.

In emergency medicine, a word is used to prevent and avoid complications of cerebrovascular disease, which has to do with some of the symptoms that can manifest in this condition: chameleon. The word is chameleon, which has to be divided into syllables in order to understand the meaning.

Ca is hung face, the person suddenly has a decrease in the symmetry of the face, any part of the face can be hung, ma means heavy hand, we will have a decrease in strength in one arm, or both and When I mention decreased strength, it means that we will not be able to carry an object or raise our arms, it means a stuck tongue, that is, the person is going to speak abnormally, he is going to draw words and on means to turn on our phone and call to 911 with the purpose of what is happening.

What was the health status of Carmen Salinas?

Carmen Salinas, in a coma

The granddaughter of the producer of ‘Aventurera’ indicated that Carmen Salinas is seriously ill and that she was on “assisted respiration.” “At ten o’clock at night at his house, as he always has. She had dinner, watched her soap opera, then they called us that she was passed out.

Currently my grandmother is in a coma, the diagnosis is a stroke on the stem part. He’s on assisted breathing. He began to feel bad from one moment to the next. The diagnosis is delicate, “he told the media.

Carmen Salinas fainted at home

For his part, Carmen Salinas’ nephew assured in The sun rises that, after the recording of the soap opera in which he is currently participating, Salinas fainted while at home, and that now he is seriously ill and they are waiting for the doctors to inform him of what is next.

“She is very delicate, she is serious and we are waiting for the doctors to tell us what to do. He’s not in an induced coma, he’s in a natural coma. His organs are perfectly fine, the doctor told us that they are perfect and he responds to everything, it is only a coma ”, he commented.

