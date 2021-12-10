We open new COVID beds and they take care: Health 🎦

Video | So said Dr. Leticia Ruiz.

When presenting the daily report of COVID-19 this December 9 in the state, the Director of Disease Control and Prevention expressed that although the hospitals are in the phase of reconversion to open more beds, new patient arrivals follow.

“Although we are opening beds, these they continue to occupy, therefore we need to stop it (the contagion) ”in the face of the new wave of COVID-19, declared the director Ruiz González.

He warns that we are in a “difficult stage due to coexistence, public health, we have crowds, meetings, we have to avoid a continuous rise” of infections. For this reason, he asks for the use of face masks in all coexistence, healthy distance and above all care of those over 60 years of age.

He also stressed that while most of the country is declining in its epidemic curves, Chihuahua is on the rise steadily.

58% hospital occupancy.

Seriously ill patients are increasing, to date they have 256 hospitalized in 26 public health centers. Of the total number of patients, 58 are intubated by dangerous picture of COVID-19.

Hospital occupancy amounted to 58%. The remarkable thing is that hospitals are opening more beds to receive patients with COVID-19 but even so saturation is growing, because at the rate that they enable another, a new patient with serious problems due to the disease arrives.

The state has its second worst peak of illnesses at the moment, only surpassed by the great wave of November 2020 that saturated hospitals.