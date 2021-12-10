We have GOTY! It Takes Two is Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2021

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

The Game Awards 2021 ended after many exciting announcements and a few surprises. With this came the most anticipated moment of the awards: the revelation of the GOTY or Game of the year. In this edition, interesting and striking proposals competed, but in the end It Takes Two was crowned with the highest award.

The title developed by Hazelight Studios and distributed by Electronic Arts surprised players thanks to its attractive cooperative proposal, which has been recognized as one of the most outstanding in recent times.

Despite not being everyone’s favorite, It Takes Two managed to overcome great pitches, such as DEATHLOOP, Metroid Dread, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet & clank and Resident Evil Village.

The story of Cody and May in the end managed to conquer the voting in The Game Awards 2021 and gave another award to Josef Fares, founder of Hazelight, director of the title and also creative behind A way out.

It Takes Two It stands out not only for being a very fun cooperative game, as the creative and his team worked to offer a dazzling visual presentation and so that the various mechanics were linked to the narrative.

The title was made possible in large part by the EA Originals program, so it’s clear that the Electronic Arts label still has a lot to offer. On the other hand, Fares establishes himself as one of the most outstanding and imaginative developers of today.

The moment you’ve all been waiting for, Game of the Year! A massive congratulations to It Takes Two @hazelightgames + @ea +@josef_fares for your big win! #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/3o2kGm8qHm – The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 10, 2021

🏆 GOTY !!! 🏆 Congratulations @josef_fares and @HazelightGames for taking home Game of the Year at #TheGameAwards! – Electronic Arts (@EA) December 10, 2021

It Takes Two is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Look for more information about the title at this link. On the other hand, here you will find all our coverage about The Game Awards 2021.

