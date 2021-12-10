Warner Bros revealed a scene from what will be the new film starring Keanu Reeves

In August 2019, Warner Bros confirmed that the fourth installment of “Matrix” (named “The Matrix Resurrections”) one of the most remembered science fiction sagas in history and who has Keanu reeves as the protagonist.

After the premiere of the first trailer of the mythical saga, it was confirmed that the film will again feature Keanu Reves and Carrie-Anne Moss in their traditional roles of Neo and Trinity. In addition to the protagonists, the cast is made up of Jada Smith and Lambert Wilson, who return to their roles within the saga, Priyanka Chopra, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Eréndira Ibarra.

Now, less than two weeks to its grand premiere in Colombia and in the world, Warner Bros, at the gala of the Game Awards, revealed an unreleased scene from the film that will soon hit theaters around the world. In it you see Neo (Keanu Reeves) traveling a train where moments from the first three films of the saga are even appreciated.

The synopsis of “The Matrix Resurrections” indicates that: “In a world of two realities, everyday life and what lies behind it, Thomas Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit one more time. The choice, although it is an illusion, is still the only way to enter or Get out of the Matrix, which is stronger, safer and more dangerous than ever. ”

About the plot, it is not yet known well what this installment may be about, since in the third film of Matrix so much Neo What Trinity they lose their lives, and the world of machines and that of humans coexist in peace.

About this question Lana Wachowski commented that: “Many of the ideas that Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now. I am very happy to have these characters in my life and grateful for another opportunity to work with my brilliant friends.”

By now, a quarter of Matrix would reach the cinemas of the world on December 23, 2021.