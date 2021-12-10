Volkswagen to invest 100 billion dollars in the car of the future

In 2020, the group had announced an investment of more than 82 billion dollars. Photo: AFP

Volkswagen announced that it will invest 89 billion euros, that is, 100 billion dollars, for the next five years to compete with the manufacturer Tesla in the development of the future electric and connected car.

The car company will allocate 56% of its 156 billion euros (180 billion dollars) of investment to key technologies (compared to 50% dedicated between 2020 and 2024), and affirms “That one out of every four cars sold” in 2026 will be electric.

“We are making the biggest transformation of the Volkswagen group in its history ”, said its executive director, Herbert Diess, at a time when a strong conflict with staff representatives was buried this Thursday thanks to a compromise regarding the attribution of responsibilities.

These announcements take place after the annual meeting of the Supervisory Board, which is devoted to the multi-year investment plan.

Volkswagen and your investment for the future

In 2020, Volkswagen had announced an investment of 73 billion euros (about $ 82.5 billion) on the car of the future for the period to 2024.

“The need for additional investments is due, in particular, to an accelerated development of electric mobility within the framework of the European Green Deal.” Volkswagen.

Too investments progress to finance the creation, together with industrial partners, of six mega-factories of battery cells in Europe in the coming years.

Investment in the electricity sector increased by 50%, to 52 billion euros, while the amounts assigned to the hybrid, described as “transitional technology”, decreased by 30%, to 8 billion euros.

To meet the huge demand for electric cars, the manufacture of the flagship model ID.3, currently centered at the Zwickau (east) plant, will also begin at the Wolfsburg historic site, where the group does not currently assemble any electric motor models.