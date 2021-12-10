Viral videos of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter

The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt does not stop capturing the attention of the media and the fans of her famous parents, and it is that recently a secret video of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt dancing in a surprising way has been released, because has shown his impressive talent.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt: daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Shiloh has been in the news since she was seen at the Eternals premiere last October, the 15-year-old teenager accompanied her mother on the red carpet of the film she is starring in, probably without imagining the impact it would generate among the media and the fans.

And it is that the lucky daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie caused a stir for her impressive beauty and the great physical resemblance she has with her parents, it is said that she won the genetic lottery; However, Shiloh is now drawing attention on her own merits.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt dancing

In addition to having a short, but successful career in the world of cinema, it has been revealed that Shiloh is a talented dancer.

The videos circulating on the network of Shiloh dancing have been recorded in the dance studio where she attends with another group of boys in California.

One of the videos was taken by instructor Cristian Faxola from Millennium Dance Complex, where his group of students dance The Other Side by SZA and Justin Timberlake. The most observant were able to identify Shiloh, and did not hesitate to make his talent viral on different internet platforms.

According to the InTouch medium, dancing has become Shiloh’s passion:

“He is very good at it, he loves being able to feel the music and let himself go, which is super important. He likes all styles, but hip-hop and freestyle are his favorites.”.

Both Angelina and Brad are said to fully support their daughter’s passion for music and dance, and they couldn’t be more proud of the great talent Shiloh has shown in this discipline.

“Angelina is impressed with the ability of Shiloh dance routines memorized. She and Brad have that talent”.

