Vin Diesel’s unexpected confession about the ‘Fast & Furious’ saga

If there is one character that Hollywood star Vin Diesel will always be linked to, that is, without a doubt, Dominic Toretto from the ‘Fast & Furious’ action franchise. Next year the tenth installment of the saga will be delivered and the actor does not seem to have tired yet of playing the car mechanic and ‘street pilot’ that has brought him so much fame.

Nevertheless, Diesel’s love for the character and the movies was not always such. In an interview with the Entertainment Weekly podcast Binge, the interpreter has confessed that, shortly after the producers of the first film (released in 2001) offered him the role, he was about to get out of the car. The reason? He was not at all convinced by the first version of the script.

This is how Diesel explained how the entire process of his ‘signing’ was: “Universal ended up getting involved in the premiere of ‘Pitch Black’, the only large film that I had made at the time, so they told me: ‘We have this other movie about illegal car racing, and we would like you to play this character, a tough guy, an outlaw with a heart.

Diesel has pointed out that it was the description of a specific scene that made him enthusiastic about the proposal: “They explained to me the sequence of the first film in which the camera goes through the eye and down my arm to the motor, that’s the only thing they described to me. And I said:” Yes, I’m inside! “

His illusion, however, was considerably deflated when he received the first draft of the script.: “I found myself in conflict, because the script was not what I imagined it would be.” The actor has explained that he was sure “to have what the character intended to be in that first script”, but that there were “things that violated this truth.”

Finally, and luckily for Diesel, screenwriter David Ayer (Oscar winner for the movie ‘Training Day’ with Denzel Washington) joined the project to give the story and the characters a spin. “I really appreciated that she was able to see the complexities of the character … And there were other characters that needed a major fix as well, like Lerry (Dom’s wife). I was fortunate that they were open to it all and really wanted me to feel comfortable and confident. “ The rest, as they say, is history.