Vin Diesel, on ‘Fast and Furious 9’: “We will blow the fans away”

“We will blow the fans away. We are wondering ‘Where was Dom before he became Dom?‘Who were his influences? It is a very interesting and fun story to watch. “That is how forceful it has been Vin Diesel in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

As the actor has revealed, the new installment of the saga takes place before the first film. “This way we will better understand how it all started. It’s great, we will meet family members that we never thought we would meet,” he reflected.

Everything will start, as far as we know, with the visit of Dom’s brother, Jakob (interpreted by John Cena), which will be one of the ‘bad guys’ in the movie. From here, a series of events will take place that will serve to learn about the past of the protagonists.

The movie ‘Fast and Furious 9’ the next one will be released July 2nd after the delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The director will be, for the fifth time, Justin lin. The followers of the saga are waiting to see the new installment, and more after the delays due to the coronavirus.

For now, the cast of ‘Fast and Furious 9’ that we know will have the presence of Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto), Jordana Brewster (Mia Toretto), Michelle Rodríguez (Letty Ortiz), Tyrese Gibson (Roman Pearce), Ludacris (Tej Parker), Sung Kang (Han Seoul-Oh), Charlize Theron (Cipher) and John Cenna (Jacob Toretto).