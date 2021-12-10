Vin Diesel in the Fast & Furious movie ‘Muscle’

Gary Gray, director of the eighth installment of Fast & furious , is reunited with a certain Vin Diesel to roll a film titled ‘ Muscle ‘and this is all we know at the moment.

Extra! The Deadline portal publishes that STXfilms has hired F. Gary Gray to direct Vin Diesel in the action comedy titled ‘Muscle‘, which will be the next film from the director of ‘Fast & Furious 8 ‘, and to be shot later this year. We already know that Reginald Hudlin and Byron Phillips are producing alongside Diesel and Samantha Vincent for One Race Films, and that Gray will executive produce through his company Fenix ​​Studios.

Muscle, the new Vin Diesel movie

Diesel and Gray had a good rapport on the set of ‘The Fate of the Furious’ (as the eighth installment was originally called) in 2017, a film that grossed more than $ 1.2 billion at the global box office. And what else? The latest draft of ‘Muscle’ is by John Swetnam and Malcolm Spellman, the original script was written by Scott Taylor and Wesley Jermaine Johnson, but for now, the movie’s log line is being kept under wraps. Of course, with the title it is enough for us to get long teeth.

“There are few directors who can match Gary’s skill with character, comedy, and great action, making him one of the most accomplished and in-demand directors working today,” explains Adam Fogelson, President of STXfilms Motion Picture. Group. “Over the years, Vin and I have worked together on a number of hit movies, and it’s exciting to reunite Vin and Gary after their multi-million dollar success in The Fate of the Furious. This will become one of the most anticipated films on our billboard ”. Diesel, by the way, also starred in Gray’s 2003 action thriller ‘A man apart’

Muscle will be supervised by STX’s Drew Simon and Kevin Sauer. The director of Straight Outta Compton or The Italian Job, who is also developing the direction of Saints Row and MASK for Paramount and Hasbro, is represented by UTA and attorney Nina Shaw; Diesel, who will star in the ninth film in the Fast & Furious franchise and is coming from Bloodshot, is represented by CAA and Linden Entertainment. Additionally, Muscle joins STX’s movie roster, which includes Queenpins, a new action movie directed by Guy Ritchie and starring Jason Statham, Hugh Grant and Aubrey Plaza; The Marsh King’s Daughter, starring Daisy Ridley and directed by Neil Burger; American Sole, starring Pete Davidson, O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Bad Bunny; Jennifer López’s film Godmother; Dave Bautista’s movie Universe’s Most Wanted; and the Chris Pine film Violence of Action.

