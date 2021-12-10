Vin Diesel delivers Paul Walker’s daughter on their wedding day

Meadow Walker begins a new chapter in her life alongside Louis Thornton-Allan.

The daughter of the late American actor Paul Walker, uploaded images of her wedding to her Instagram account The 22-year-old model uploaded the reveal to Instagram on October 22. “We are married,” she wrote alongside a black and white video of her special day at the beach. “Yes, we are!!!” Louis commented. Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel, who is Meadow’s best man, joined her in place of her father, who died in 2013. Co-star Jordana Brewster also attended the seaside ceremony and was seen hugging the bride. Louis revealed photos of the couple’s wedding rings on his Instagram page, writing “I love you.” Who got custody of Paul Walker’s daughter? Rebecca and her mother-in-law Cheryl experienced a fierce custody dispute over Meadow after the death of Paul Walker. Ultimately, Rebecca vowed to enter a rehab program to heal her alcohol problems and thus retain custody of her daughter. How much money did Paul Walker inherit from his daughter Meadow ?:

How old was Paul Walker in 2021?

This September 12, 2021 Paul Walker would have turned 48 years old and his fans continue to remember him by publishing different photos and messages in his honor.

What happened to Paul Walker?

The actor was traveling as a co-driver in a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT, driven by his friend Roger Dogas, who also passed away. He lost control and collided with a tree, setting the car on fire. Walker was 40 years old and orphaned the girl, the result of a brief relationship with Rebecca McBrain.

Porsche would know the dangerousness of the car that Paul Walker drove

A company worker wrote an email saying that 200 of the 1,280 Carrera GT vehicles that had been manufactured had suffered a “total loss” in the first two years that they were put on sale.

In 2017, the lawyers of Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow Walker, have made public the existence of emails in which several Porsche employees speak of the enormous accident rate of the Carrera GT model, the same one in which the actor and his friend Roger Rodas died in a tragic accident in 2013.

In emails, the team’s workers even boast that these dire accident figures increase the value of the rest of the cars.

According to the documents that the TMZ portal had access to, the lawyers included in the lawsuit a message from 2006 in which a Porsche worker wrote that 200 of the 1,280 vehicles that had been manufactured had suffered a “total loss” in the first two years they were put on sale.

“Another who bites the dust in a race and who claimed that he was going less than 50 km / h and was crushed against a telephone pole,” reproduced an email from another company employee.

A little history

A red Porsche Carrera GT was his favorite toy, capable of exceeding 330 kph, and also his coffin, when at the age of 40 Paul Walker sped – as in his films in the “Fast And Furious” franchise – to posterity , after suffering a fatal accident in his brand new sports car that, paradoxically, was only driven by his friend and financial advisor, Roger Rodas.

In his native California, the actor who planned to become a marine biologist rose to fame by portraying Brian O’Conner in the “Fast and Furious” saga, in the first installment of 2001. But his career began at a very young age, when he appeared for the first time on screen in a television commercial for diapers. At the age of 12 he made the television series “Highway To Heaven”, and just a year later, in 1986, he made his film debut with “Monster In The Closet”, a horror film.

The blue-eyed blond who was a surfer and Jiu-Jitsu practitioner was included in 2001 by “People” magazine in its ranking of the sexiest men, and among his female conquests, Jaime King, Jessica Alba, Jasmine Pilchard and Bliss Ellis stand out. the latter mother of his only daughter Meadow, who was born in 1988.