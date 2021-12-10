Vin Diesel and The Rock: Do they hate each other?

So much Vin Diesel What Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson are the two most popular action “moles” in recent years, among other things, thanks to the successful “Fast and Furious”.

However, it cannot be hidden that both actors experienced one of the most talked about confrontations in Hollywood. In fact, a few days ago in a special note everything behind the Fight Between both.

They are two of the most recognized actors in terms of action and the most important in Hollywood. They took care of that themselves in recent years.

Ego Vs. Ego: Vin Diesel Vs. The Rock

Little was wanted to make known that Vin Diesel and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson hate each other. But the reality is that they maintained a Fight stark by who would be the first figure of the saga Fast and Furious.

Everything ended up leading -according to internal recordings- in insults and inexplicable confrontations.

In fact, as a consequence, they claim that the actors asked to film their scenes separately in order to continue sustaining the success of the franchise.

For fans of the saga, you will know that everything was enhanced after Fast and Furious 5. It is that in that film is when the universe of several characters that joined and became part of the plot was expanded.

Precisely in that film, in 2011, The Rock burst with his role as agent Luke Hobbs. A character who came in to balance both Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto) and Paul Walker (Brian O’Conner).

It should be remembered that until the previous movie, the last 2 were the two star figures.

Unfortunately for the fans of both stars, Vin Diesel and The Rock do hate each other. It is an affirmation, since in the filming of “Fast and Furious 6” after the previous cracks, the divisions and more rumors continued to surface.

For his part, the figure of Johnson began to grow a lot in social networks and from that “acting takeoff” is that Diesel caused him more anger until he felt a little overshadowed.

Why did Vin Diesel and The Rock fight?

The alarm that Vin Diesel and The Rock They hate each other was an Instagram post – particularly from Johnson – where, without naming his colleagues, he wrote various insults.

Some of his comments was that some of them: “behaved like good professionals”, while he maintained that others “were chickens of m …” and even said: “sweet idiots (candy assholes)”.

The thing is, this fight was never fully cleared up. What do you think? Vin Diesel and The Rock: Do they hate each other?